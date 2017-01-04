Two-year-old saves twin pinned under dresser (VIDEO)

This YouTube screengrab shows Bowdy pushing the chest of drawers off his twin brother. SALT LAKE CITY, Jan 4 ― Many people tend to think that two-year-olds are helpless but here’s one quick-thinking boy who is proving us wrong.

Bowdy Shoff rescued his twin brother, Brock, from under a chest of drawers after the dresser fell on him while they were playing on it.

A YouTube video, posted by the boys’ parents, shows that young boys climbing on the chest of drawers when moments later, it falls, trapping Brock underneath. Kayli Shoff, the boys’ mother, who was at home when the accident occurred said she didn’t realise what had happened until she and her husband, Ricki, reviewed footage from the video camera placed in the boys’ room.

The video then shows how Bowdy, after some deliberation, manages to push the chest of drawers off his twin brother.

The boys’ parents decided to post the video because they wanted ‘to spread awareness to other families’ to prevent mishaps like this from happening to other people. Since the accident, the chest of drawers has been firmly secured to the wall and the handles removed to prevent the boys from future climbing adventures.

Fortunately for everyone, this is one mishap with a happy ending.