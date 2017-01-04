Two new members join the Penhaligon’s ‘Portrait’ fragrance family

Penhaligon's 'Clandestine Clara' fragrance. — AFP picLONDON, Jan 4 — The fragrance maker has unveiled a second batch of scents destined for its “Portraits” series, revealing new facets and hidden secrets of the British aristocracy.

Two flamboyant new members are set to join the now famous family, and Clandestine Clara and Roaring Radcliff are certainly no wallflowers. The scents are due out in February 2017.

It all started back in September when Penhaligon's unveiled “Portraits,” a fragrant fiction capturing the customs and traditions of the British aristocracy with humour and audacity.

Comprising four members — a lord, a lady, a duke and a duchess — each with their own signature scent, the first releases hint at what to expect from the two new arrivals.

Now, a few months down the line, Penhaligon's is opening a new chapter in the story, bringing with it two new characters, Clandestine Clara and Roaring Radcliff. These extroverted aristocrats are wild and free, something that seems almost illegitimate in their kind of world.

Freedom, pleasure and nonchalance

The first character, Clandestine Clara, is the mistress of Lord George. She enjoys all of life's pleasures, especially those that a “lady” shouldn't be seen to enjoy, such as driving a sports car, smoking and gossiping with colleagues.

Extroverted and emancipated, this newcomer could only be represented by a sensual, oriental scent. Developed by perfumer Sophie Labbé, the fragrance blends notes of vanilla, rum, cinnamon, musk, amber and patchouli.

Roaring Radcliff is just as carefree — if not more. This family bad boy is the secret son of Lord George. He passes his time enjoying all of the pleasures his privileged life offers — namely money, cars and girls — living a life full of provocation, excess and ultimately, freedom. Perfumer Daphné Bugey has created a fragrance that reflects this personality with notes of rum, tobacco and spices.

The two new scents are due out in February in Penhaligon's stores, concessions and online. — AFP-Relaxnews