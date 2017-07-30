Twizs: A lifestyle brand born out of necessity

Kenneth Wong Ken Lit started out Twizs with his twin brother Litat Wong Lit Tat. — Pictures by Choo Choy May and courtesy of TwizsPETALING JAYA, July 30 — Starting a business with your family isn’t really the easiest but in the case of twin brothers Kenneth Wong Ken Lit and Litat Wong Lit Tat, it resulted in a lifestyle brand called Twizs. That was back in 2012.

The name is a play on the word “twins” and “twist” as their products have an unusual twist.

“We are actually both designers. He is into interior design and I’m doing fashion design,” said Kenneth.

Even though Litat moved to Japan last year, Kenneth still confers with his twin on ideas for the brand that he is now solely handling on a full-time basis.

Twizs’ emphasis is on minimalism where their designs — whether in furniture, apparel and homeware — have a certain sophistication.

The design of Twizs T-shirt is inspired by how we sit, paired together with casual beach shorts here (left). Three variations of caps designed to match the T-shirts (right).The material utilised must also be user-friendly, functional and flexible. Hence Twizs repurposed the burlap bag used for coffee beans into a laundry bin while paper bags are recycled into decorative planter pot covers.

Sustainability also plays an important part in the brand. “Through the careful selection of material, streamlining manufacturing processes and packaging, all must be considerate and functional but remain as simple as organic beauty. Our ideal goal is to create a Malaysian lifestyle brand which will be known by people,” said Kenneth.

Match Twizs’ cap with the 100 per cent cotton T-shirt (left). One of Twizs’ earlier designs for the fashion line (right).He also observed that the older generation know basic living skills such as minor repairs around the home or even installing water pipes despite not having a proper education.

The younger generation, however, he notes are more reliant on tackling the problem by calling the handyman.

Seeing that lack of enthusiasm for life skills has made Kenneth personally resolve to learn them.

After Twizs was set up, Kenneth decided to take up woodworking and even went for lessons with Hani Ali of LAIN Furniture.

The making of Twizs’ fashion line involves Kenneth designing the prototype.He adds, “The younger generation are educated and more focused on major professions or being good in social media marketing. I think there are values that I can learn from them like improving a brand’s value, business gimmicks and digital knowledge.”

In the early days, Twizs came up with their Round and Square stools. In keeping with the brand’s philosophy, the joints were detachable, removable and can be easily re-assembled.

Twizs’ side table and pot holder were created because Kenneth and his wife moved to a new place and needed furniture.Now the furniture line includes screw-less side tables, potholders and wooden desk stations. The side table also has a dual function in the living room and bedroom, where the ceramic tray can be detached and used elsewhere.

Everything that Kenneth creates takes a cue from everyday situations. Case in point: The side table was created because he and his wife had just moved into a new home at the end of 2014 and he couldn’t find anything so he decided to make it.

“He wanted something that was very clean which he can keep when we’re not using it,” said Kenneth’s wife Rachel Leow.

Kenneth started exploring with oxford and linen shirts before designing T-shirts.Even the planter pot was designed out of necessity. The couple had bought a very big plant and the pot looked very low so the stand shows the layers of green which is more aesthetically-pleasing.

He used rubber wood for the planter pot and the clay is sourced from a local crafter.

The Twizs’ apron was born out of necessity to put woodworking tools or cooking utensils.With their clothing line, their first product was an Oxford shirt with a detachable collar. When you folded the sleeves, it also showed details like a band.

“A lot of ideas come as you see shirts where the collar can be removed or be converted into a mandarin collar. There are some details in our line, all the shirts look very simple but we just put more function into it,” said Kenneth.

Similar to Twizs’ furniture line, the design of the apron arose from his own personal needs. In the apron’s case, he needed one for cooking or woodworking so he designed one out of durable material and made sure it had deep pockets.

An example of how the pot holder can be used with a plant (left). Twizs also has a reversible cushion where you can opt for a different look (right).For Twizs’ current collection of T-shirts, these are designed for the modern man or woman. The T-shirt is locally knitted using yarn sourced from Pakistan.

The sewing is outsourced but Kenneth cuts the paper pattern and sews the prototype. “What I realised when I was cutting was our daily movement is a bit hunched so I designed the back to be wider than the front so it is more comfortable to wear,” he explained.

There are colours like white, blue and black which are all incredibly sellable. Kenneth adds, “The material we source is a rare T-shirt material that uses an interlocked knitting technique. It is very comfortable to wear, 100 per cent cotton, thicker and more stretchable.”

The Square stool is something Kenneth designed in the beginning.Even though it is pure white, as Rachel demonstrated, the interlocking technique makes any T-shirt under the Twizs brand far superior and thicker compared to what is available in the market so you won’t have to worry that it’ll be too transparent.

New items for Twizs include the Traveller’s series of a foldable drawstring bags in black camouflage with a hidden back pocket and matching cap.

Kenneth also makes dining mats which can be utilised as a tea towel. It also has a strap that allows you to hang it anywhere.

He also came up with a reversible linen cushion cover for a different look. Kenneth’s personal inspiration is his brother and brands like Jasper Morrison, Dieter Rams and MUJI where it is all about clean lines, the European Bauhaus movement and earth tones.

When it comes to producing any item under the Twizs brand, Kenneth will work out the costs based on the effort put into it.

This pouch is actually a foldable drawstring bag with a hidden pocket.For example, he will make sure an order for a table justifies the cost, time of making as well as materials available with no wastage. For the caps that he designs, he believes it is a necessity since he himself wears a lot of caps.

He also emphasises an affordable price range considering that a lot of effort has been put into each product. The apparel ranges from RM29 to RM90, while the homeware starts from RM65 and can go up to RM1,800.

“We’re choosing and producing the material locally as much as possible. Our products must work within the cost to ensure an affordable price in the current market,” said Kenneth who believes that Twizs is more of a lifestyle brand rather than a designer one.

With the business, Kenneth sees it as a way to learn more. “This brand is something like an experiment in my life... to see people and help them. What moved me to create it was earning skills and the business.”

Twizs’s placemat which can also be used as a tea towel (left). This table seen at ilaika was also made by Kenneth (right).Moving forward, Kenneth is also proposing to set up a textile screen printing workshop that will revive the small-scale garment industry in Malaysia.

He believes that the industry is facing a crisis where foreign workers hop between factories since they are not under a bond and run illegal small-scale production workshops.

As they undercut the garment workshops, the competition is driving these workshops out of business. “We target to work with local garment workshops and encourage them to work together otherwise the entire garment industry will be manipulated by foreign workers,” he said.

Shop for Twizs’ full collection at:

ilaika

No. 17, Jalan 20/13

Taman Paramount, PJ

Entrepôt

D1-2-16, Solaris Dutamas

No. 1, Jalan Dutamas, KL

KONCENT Malaysia

30-1, Jalan PJU 1/3D

SunwayMas Commercial Centre, PJ

Facebook: www.facebook.com/twizscom