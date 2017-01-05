Beauty queen Kiran Jassal to bring Twin Towers to Miss Universe pageant

Jassal’s costume for the 65th Miss Universe pageant pays homage to the KL Twin Towers. — Picture via Instagram/missuniversemalaysiaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The national costume segment in the annual Miss Universe pageant is something we look forward to with great gusto.

This year will be no different, if the costume planned for Kiran Jassal, winner of the Miss Universe Malaysia 2016 title, is any indication.

Designed by local fashion powerhouse Rizman Ruzaini, Jassal is slated to wear the costume at the 65th Miss Universe pageant in the Philippines on January 30, 2017.

A certified jaw-dropper, the outfit looks like a sexy, glittery sheer mesh bodysuit with the most prominent feature being the KL Twin Towers… which erupt from the shoulders. We’re not entirely sold on that one, but hey, what do we know?

This certainly brings to mind Miss Universe Thailand 2015 Aniporn Chalermburanawong’s rather bizzare homage to her country dressed as a tuk-tuk during last year’s pageant.

Yay or nay, folks?