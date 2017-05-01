Try magnesium oil to aid post-exercise recovery

Magnesium oil massaged directly into skin can help relieve muscle fatigue and boost detoxification. — AFP picLONDON, May 1 — Magnesium deficiency, which is particularly frequent in people who do lots of exercise, can cause performances to suffer and make recuperation less effective. Magnesium oil, massaged directly into skin can help relieve muscle fatigue and boost detoxification, and could be more effective than taking the mineral in capsule form.

Magnesium is a stress-busting and anti-inflammatory mineral that is essential to cell regeneration, emotional balance, eliminating toxins and optimal muscle function. It is sold as a dietary supplement but is less well-known for transcutaneous application.

However, the benefits of magnesium for relieving cramps, muscle fatigue and stress could be greatly increased by application directly to skin by means of massage — up to 10 to 12 times according to Cardiff University.

Magnesium oil, better absorbed than the oral supplement, is a form of magnesium chloride extracted from sea water. It can be bought in organic or health food stores. Look for 100 per cent natural oils of verified origin that are undiluted and unprocessed.

Magnesium oil was tested in a study conducted by Dr Marie Perez Siscar at the Thalacap Catalogne center in Banyuls sur Mer, France, in 2016, on 85 spa clients (55 women and 30 men) aged 37 to 83 years old.

The participants were administered with marine magnesium oil by cutaneous application via general massage or applied under a layer of sea mud in the affected areas. After the treatment, 97.7 per cent of participants noticed a pain-relieving effect, and 29.4 per cent reported an immediate result (in the hour following application). Also, 66.6 per cent noticed that cramps during the night disappeared from the first application.

Medical advice should be sought in the event of reactions such as red patches on skin or itching. Generally, a spot test is recommended, by spraying the product on a small test patch of skin before further use.

Magnesium oil is not recommended for people taking medications for heart conditions. Children from 5-6 years old and pregnant women can use magnesium oil on the lower legs diluted with 50 per cent water. — AFP-Relaxnews