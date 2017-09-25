Trick or treats for a beautiful Halloween

It’s Just A Bunch of Hocus Pocus Shower Frosting. — AFP picNEW YORK, Sept 25 — Halloween is fast approaching, and what better excuse to stock up on a ghoulish beauty product or two?

Sparkly pumpkins

Lush’s new Halloween range includes a “Sparkly Pumpkin Bubble Bar” that promises to add an energising blend of juniper berry, lime and grapefruit oils to fall bathtimes. (https://www.lushusa.com)

Deep purple

Makeup celebrity Pat McGrath’s new series of Matte Trance Lipsticks includes the shade “Deep Void” — the perfect blackened purple hue for the Gothic season. (https://www.sephora.com)

Fantasy Makers Body Crayon by Wet n Wild beauty. — AFP picBody art

Wet n’ Wild’s new Halloween collection includes “Fantasy Makers Body Crayons” in four different shades, including white — ideal for transforming yourself into a zombie or a ghost. (http://www.wetnwildbeauty.com)

Hocus Pocus

Wonderland Bath Co has come up with a way to channel everyone’s favorite Halloween movie with its new “Hocus Pocus” skincare range. The six-piece series comprises different body creams, shower frostings and scrubs. (http://wonderlandmagicbathco.com)

Gothic packaging

Lunatick Cosmetics Labs has put a spooky twist on its “High Definition Microfinish Pressed Powder”, which lends a photo-ready finish to the complexion, and comes in Gothic-style mirrored packaging. (https://www.lunaticklabs.com) — AFP-Relaxnews