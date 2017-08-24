Tresemme wants women to stop downplaying the effort they put into getting ready

TRESemmé is launching a new campaign called ‘Work It’, to celebrate women who ‘work’ hard on their personal appearance in order to feel empowered. — Picture via Instagram/TresemmePARIS, Aug 24 — Minimalism is one of the hottest style trends right now, but according to a new survey, women are not only opting for lower key looks — they are also downplaying the time it takes to achieve them.

Some 68 per cent of millennial women feel pressure to make light of the effort that goes into their appearance for fear of not being taken seriously, a new study by haircare brand TRESemmé reveals.

“The hesitation seems to come from the belief that women may be taken less seriously if they look ‘done-up,’ especially in a professional setting,” says Dr Judy Ho, a clinical psychologist and confidence exert recruited by the brand to help with the survey. “However, we know that most women believe that their hair and beauty routine contributes greatly to their confidence, which leads them to feel more effective in work and social settings.”

Counterbalancing this perception, TRESemmé is launching a new campaign called ‘Work It’, to celebrate women who ‘work’ hard on their personal appearance in order to feel empowered — particularly when it comes to their hair.

Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff, artist and model Anastasia Lovera, TRESemmé Global Stylist Justine Marjan and professional dancer Stevie Dore are some of the women getting involved with the campaign by sharing the secrets to their own personal ‘hair statements’, including step-by-step instructions for recreating their styles, which range from pom-pom ponytails to fishtail braids. The brand is also offering complimentary styling sessions in 21 US cities through September 23, via beauty service app The Glam App.

For more information on the campaign, see www.tresemme.com. — AFP-Relaxnews