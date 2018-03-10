Trend watch: Fall 2018 is set to be full of sparkle

Glittery eyes at Genny in Milan. — AFP picPARIS, March 10 — The Fall/Winter 2018 ready-to-wear fashion shows are over and the verdict is in: Glitter is as on-trend as ever.

The catwalks were awash with sparkle, with designers championing everything from a subtle touch of glimmer to all-out, glittery face masks.

On the more accessible end of the scale was Oscar de la Renta, whose New York show saw the models sport a light wash of glittery pastel-hued eye shadow with glossy lips.

Libertine also put a low-key rock and roll spin on the trend, debuting gunmetal grey eyeshadow with metallic flicks, while in London Peter Pilotto’s show featured glimmering, creamy eyeshadows in contrasting jewel-toned shades.

Genny took things up a notch in Milan, sprinkling the models’ lids with a diaphanous glitter, and in Paris, Chanel peppered the models’ clouds of rustic bronze shadow with delicate golden sparkles.

Die-hard glitter fans also had plenty of inspiration from the likes of Eudon Choi, who dabbed the models’ cheekbones with colourful glitter, and Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, where the models had their hairlines, foreheads and eyelids sprinkled with a dusting of iridescent gold, turquoise and red shimmer.

Giambattista Valli saved the best until last and caved in to the trend completely in Paris, sending a handful of models down his catwalk sporting full face masks made up of iridescent sparkle, making for one of the most festive looks of the season. — AFP-Relaxnews