Traditional lion dances hail the year of the rooster (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — China, Malaysia and the Philippines welcomed in Lunar New Year with traditional lion and dragon dances today.

It marks the start of the year of the rooster, which is believed by some Chinese to be a year full of spirit to achieve success and victory.

Members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance as they take part in celebrations to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year in Kolkata, India, January 28, 2017. — Reuters picAt Beijing’s Ditan park, people gathered to watch lion dances and other performances.

Malaysian ethnic Chinese also celebrated with incense burning and lion dances in the capital Kuala Lumpur.

In Manila’s Chinatown, Chinese Filipinos gathered in front of business establishments to watch traditional dragon dances, which are believed to bring good luck and drive away evil spirits.

Lunar New Year is the first day in Chinese zodiac calendar and the most important event observed by Chinese people around the world. — Reuters