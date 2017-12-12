Tradisi figurines: Capturing Malaysian culture on a small scale

Ronnie and Su Ann Lew created Tradisi, a collection of uniquely designed handmade figurines that depict Malaysian culture and heritage. — Pictures by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — When we travel, we want to bring home a souvenir that reflects the culture and history of the place.

Recognising the lack of beautifully presented Malaysian-made souvenirs, Ronnie Lew started up Tradisi with his daughter Su Ann to produce a collection of hand-painted figurines, rich with our culture.

As managing director of an engineering company, Lew often travels abroad for work. Like every other traveller, he would bring home souvenirs to remember his travels.

As his collection grew over the years, the 65-year-old realised the shortage of quality homegrown souvenirs. This is especially since he liked visiting gift shops while travelling and was impressed with how some countries managed to capture their culture through souvenirs.

Each figurine represents a piece of Malaysian culture.“It got me thinking that my own country is lacking such quality, presentable gift items,” he said. “It’s frustrating because often, when I meet people for the first time, I like to give them something Malaysian that’s well made but always end up with the same generic and tacky ones.”

Fed up, the Malacca-born father-of-two took matters into his own hands and pitched the idea of producing his own to his daughter, Su Ann. The business marketing and management graduate from Auckland University of Technology, saw the potential and helped to make her father’s vision a reality.

The father-daughter team got to work and after years of careful planning, Tradisi, a line of hand-painted figurines that depict Malaysian culture and heritage, was born.

The collection features 28 intricate polyresin figurines. Each has a story to tell that is unique to its respective region — from the Peranakan heritage in Melaka and Penang to the Kadazan-Dusun tribe in Sabah and the origins of Johor’s Zapin dance.

An original sketch of the Makcik.Most of the figurines come in pairs ― a man and a woman — while others in fours, such as the Ahli Muzik Tradisional, traditional Malay musicians with instruments such as gendang and serunai. There are also individual figurines such as the Pemain Wau and Gadis Kebaya.

The very first figurine made was the Makcik — a Malay woman dressed in colourful sarong outfit with a basket of bananas on her head. “We wanted her to be an aunty, because in Malaysia, every other woman is an aunty, right?” said Su Ann with a laugh.

Of course, Makcik comes with a Pakcik ― a sarong-clad figurine holding a sack of rice. Su Ann said the pair represented people who lived in the kampung and she wanted to “freeze them in time” as their attire were no longer a common sight.

The Sang Kheh Umm, the female master of ceremony that leads the bride through a series of traditional Peranakan wedding customs.The former advertising executive manages everything from product planning and designing to branding and retailing. The conceptualisation, sketching and perspective drawing for the figurines are all done by Su Ann and a team of freelance artists.

The process of making the figurines, measuring five to seven inches in height, is tedious. Each character takes more than a month to design and another month to carve from its latex mould.

Su Ann said a lot of thought was given to the detailing of each figurine. The most challenging part was carving the tiniest details such as the intricate pattern on a batik outfit.

As the machines are unable to achieve the fine details, each figurine undergoes another carving process done by hand. The figurines are also painted by hand.

These figurines depict the Tarian Zapin, a traditional dance popular in Johor.Lew and Su Ann also put in a lot of research before embarking on the business. They travelled to different parts of the country and read books on Malaysian people and culture.

“What you see on the figurines are not fiction. We’re happy to do it because from our journey of creating, we have learnt a great deal ourselves,” she said.

“There’s so much that we, as Malaysians don’t know, so imagine the tourists. And all these interesting bits of information can be found in the stories for each figurine.”

At the end, figurines are packed neatly in individual boxes that have different Malay words like baju or wau with thier English translation. “This way tourists are able to learn a simple, short word, which is easy to remember. So when they bring a souvenir back to their country, a local memory comes with them,” said Su Ann.

While challenging, the passionate duo have enjoyed every moment of it and hope to expand the collection with more unique designs in the near future.

“ Makcik and Pakcik, represent the everyday kampung people in Malaysia.We want to not only educate tourists but also re-educate locals on the unique cultural background each of us has and that when we all come together, is what makes us Malaysians. Consider this our little contribution to the country.”

Tradisi figurines can be found at Central Market, Times Bookstore at Pavilion KL and Bangsar Shopping Centre, Baba & Nyonya Heritage Museum in Melaka, Batik Empire in Forest City, Johor Baru as well as online at www.nineteenfiftyseven.com.

Each figurine is priced between RM89 and RM260. Su Ann holding the Gadis Kebaya, one of her personal favourites from the collection.