Tracing constellations… five million years from now (VIDEO)

Monday April 17, 2017
NEW YORK, April 17 — To track changes in the constellations as stars travel through the universe, the European Space Agency recently released a video showing two million stars’ journey across the skies…from now until five millions years into the future!

The video starts from the positions of stars as measured by Gaia between 2014 and 2015, with the frames in the video separated by 750 years (the overall sequence covers five million years). The stripes visible in the early frames reflect the way Gaia scans the sky and the preliminary nature of the first data release; these artefacts are gradually washed out in the video as stars move across the sky.

The shape of the Orion constellation can be spotted towards the right edge of the frame, just below the Galactic Plane, at the beginning of the video. As the sequence proceeds, the familiar shape of this constellation (and others) evolves into a new pattern. Two stellar clusters — groups of stars that were born together and consequently move together — can be seen towards the left edge of the frame: these are the alpha Persei (Per OB3) and Pleiades open clusters.

