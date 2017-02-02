Tracee Ellis Ross, Jesse Williams to star in Kenzo’s new campaign

Jesse Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kelsey Lu strike a pose for Kenzo. — AFP picNEW YORK, Feb 2 — Fashion house Kenzo has enlisted actress Tracee Ellis Ross, Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams, and musician Kelsey Lu for its Spring-Summer 2017 ad campaign which will be accompanied by a short film entitled Music is My Mistress.

For Spring-Summer 17, Kenzo has done something different from most of the other big-name fashion houses. While a large number of brands have once again opted for high-profile models for their new campaign, with Bella Hadid leading the way, Kenzo has enlisted two world famous actors and a young musician who has attracted plenty of buzz with her very first songs.

The American actress Tracee, who is none other than the daughter of Diana Ross, is one of the heroines of Black-ish, a successful series for which she won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical TV Series. The 44-year-old is featured in this Kenzo campaign alongside Williams, known for his role as Jackson Avery in Grey’s Anatomy, and the upcoming musician and singer Kelsey Lu.

Music is My Mistress

The photos of Kenzo’s clothing and accessories for S/S 2017 are the work of Los Angeles-based twins Jalan and Jibril Durimel, for whom this is their first international campaign.

The pictures will be accompanied by a short film entitled Music is My Mistress which stars this unusual trio. The film was written and directed by Kahlil Joseph and will be released in February. — AFP-Relaxnews