Tough coral species goes mobile to help form new reefs (VIDEO)

EDINBURGH, Jan 1 — Coral reefs are not only beautiful, they’re vital to the marine ecosystem.

This coral species — known as a corallith — isn’t much to look at.

But scientists now believe it could play a crucial role in coral conservation.

It was here in the Maldives that researchers made their discovery.

Dr Sebastian Hennige from the University of Edinburgh said, “We had this eureka moment as we were swimming over this reef flat and we saw a number of these coralliths. And we realised that they’re not just a curiosity; they actually have a fundamental ecological role.”

Coralliths begin life when a coral larvae settles on a small pebble or piece of rubble.

It grows and grows — rolling about and being buffeted by waves — until it gets too big, and stops moving.

“At this point a part of the corallith may die and then this bare substrate, this bare piece of rock is then perfect for other species to come in, land on, and then grow. So in an area where you might not have had any corals before, suddenly you’ve got a coral habitat and it all started with these coralliths,” said Hennige.

This could make coralliths important for reef restoration following disasters such as bleaching.

Heriot-Watt University’s Dr Heidi Burdett said, “They are incredibly resilient to things like changes in the light environment, changes in the temperature. So where other corals are exposed to a high risk of bleaching... these corals are very very resilient to that, so they’re incredibly hardy which makes them ideal starting points for the formation of new reefs.”

Fossil records show they have been performing this function for many thousands of years.

Whether they can keep up with our modern changing climate remains to be seen.

Burdett added, “What we don’t know is how they will respond to continued future climate change and whether they’ll be able to keep up with the rapid changes in climate that we’re now seeing.”

The study was published recently in the journal Scientific Reports. — Reuters