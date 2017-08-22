Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Total solar eclipse completes path across America (VIDEO)

Tuesday August 22, 2017
CHARLESTON (South Carolina), Aug 22 — The Great American Eclipse completed its journey across the United States last night, with the path of totality stretching coast-to-coast for the first time in nearly a century.

Totality began over Oregon at about 1716 GMT and ended at 1848 GMT over Charleston, South Carolina where sky-gazers whooped and cheered as the Moon moved directly in front of the Sun.

“It was incredibly beautiful. I am moved to tears,” said Heather Riser, sitting on a blanket in Waterfront Park in Charleston, a bustling East Coast city where thousands had gathered to watch. — AFP-Relaxnews

People watch the solar eclipse at totality atop Clingmans Dome, which at 2,025m is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, August 21, 2017. — Reuters pic People watch the solar eclipse at totality atop Clingmans Dome, which at 2,025m is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, August 21, 2017. — Reuters pic

