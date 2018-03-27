Top of the pecking order: Jordan hosts pigeon beauty pageant

With feathers preened and bills buffed, nearly 800 pigeons took part in Jordan's largest beauty contest for birds.

The event in Amman was established over two years ago to ensure that pigeon rearing, popular with elder men, doesn’t die out.

Pigeons from across the Levant in a variety of sizes, some with bright, arched beaks, others all white birds, were aligned next to each other in mesh cages and evaluated for their beauty and poise, among other qualities.

“We love pigeons, and this is a hobby, just like those who love horses, camels, goats or falcons,” event organiser Mohamed Al-Masri told Reuters.

Around 1,500 people attended the spectacle as 500 pigeon breeders put their birds on show.

“People come from everywhere in Jordan and brought their birds that they love and care for ...in order to show this beauty in front of everyone,” said Abu Rakan Al-Daaja, one of the breeders at the event. — Reuters