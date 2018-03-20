Tomas Maier’s Uniqlo collection goes on sale May 17

The Tomas Maier x Uniqlo collection includes summer looks for men and women to wear around town. — AFP picTOKYO, March 20 — A lookbook and prices have been revealed for the upcoming collection from Uniqlo and the eponymous brand of the German fashion designer, Tomas Maier, first announced in February. The Japanese brand, known for its many collaborations, has also announced May 17, 2018, as the launch date for this summer collection.

Uniqlo has pulled out all the stops for this first collection of vacation apparel, signing up internationally renowned designer Maier. The laid-back chic of Maier’s label meets Uniqlo’s LifeWear philosophy in a collection filled with vibrant colours, inspired by the Florida sunshine.

“Our new collection is designed to work in many different ways. Beach attire can turn into loungewear, casual cover-ups paired with polo shirts can easily be worn in town — this is the concept of my brand. Things work in many ways. Even if bought for a special trip or occasion the customer will soon discover these garments adapt to a year-round life,” explains Maier.

Womenswear comes in red, yellow and orange, with camisoles, swimwear, polo sweaters, long dresses, and blouses. Colours are more subdued on the menswear side, with black, navy blue and khaki. The menswear selection includes polo shirts, jackets, T-shirts, swim shorts and sweaters.

The collection is due out from May 17 in Uniqlo stores and online at www.uniqlo.com. Prices come in at around €14.90 (RM72) for a T-shirt, between €29.90 and €39.90 for a long dress, €59.90 for a jacket, €29.90 for a polo shirt, €29.90 for a swimsuit or €32.80 for a bikini. — AFP-Relaxnews