Life

Tom Ford to launch men’s underwear line

Monday February 6, 2017
10:43 PM GMT+8

Designer Tom Ford arrives at the Elle Style Awards in London February 18, 2014. — Reuters picDesigner Tom Ford arrives at the Elle Style Awards in London February 18, 2014. — Reuters picLONDON, Feb 6 — Tom Ford is expanding his fashion, beauty and accessories line with the launch of men’s underwear. 

The news comes just a week after announcing plans to enter the luxury watch sector. 

Though details are scarce, WWD.com reports that the underwear line will launch for men to start, in partnership with Italian manufacturing firm Albisetti International. 

The undergarments will be sold in Tom Ford stores and at tomford.com, well as through select department stores and online partners. — AFP-Relaxnews

