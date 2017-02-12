Tom Ford sees in spring with a fresh new take on ‘Velvet Orchid’

Gigi Hadid is the face of the new Tom Ford fragrance, ‘Velvet Orchid Lumière.’ — Picture by Tom Ford Beauty via AFPNEW YORK, Feb 12 — Tom Ford Beauty is seeing in springtime with a new interpretation of its signature female fragrance, “Velvet Orchid,” outing a light, bright and sensual flanker for the original scent. “Velvet Orchid Lumière” is out now from Tom Ford stockists and at www.tomford.com.

“Velvet Orchid,” launched in 2014 as an ode to the softer side of femininity, gets a new interpretation celebrating sensuality for spring 2017, taking that concept to the next level with a blend of fresh, floral and gourmand notes.

“Velvet Orchid Lumière” opens with top notes of Italian bergamot and mandarin orange, and with touches of honey and succan absolute, extracted from purified rum. The heart bursts with robust floral aromas of jasmine absolute, Turkish rose oil and Cattleya orchid. This is matched with Tom Ford’s signature black orchid note.

This floriental scent follows through with base notes of Comores ORPUR vanilla, labdanum, sandalwood, myrrh resin and suede aromas.

Keeping the ridged finish of the original, the new scent’s glass bottle gets a matte dark purple finish with a gold-coloured plate bearing the name of the fragrance.

The scent is fronted by Gigi Hadid, the face of “Velvet Orchid” since 2014. The American model features in the new perfume’s ads sporting striking purple makeup, referencing the “Velvet Orchid Lumière” bottle.

“Velvet Orchid Lumière” is out now from Tom Ford stockists and via the brand’s website. Price: US$120 (RM532) for 50ml or US$168 for 100ml. — AFP-Relaxnews