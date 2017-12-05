Tokyo’s Christmas ‘cherry blossoms’ lit by used cooking oil (VIDEO)

A park along Tokyo’s Meguro river, a popular spot for viewing cherry blossoms each spring, is transformed into a LED wonderland for the Christmas season. — Reuters picTOKYO, Dec 5 — A classic symbol of Japan with a dirty twist.

These cherry blossom lights are strung up along this Tokyo street for the holidays.

In the spring, it’s a popular spot to see the real thing, and for the Christmas season it’s transformed into an LED wonderland.

But it’s how these lights are powered that make this view all the more impressive.

“We collect used cooking oil and purify them into biodiesel fuels, and then put them on the power generator that lights up the LED lights,” said organiser of “Minnano Illumination” Hajime Narita.

Local restaurants and neighbourhood residents supply the old oil, used to fuel the over 420 thousand lights along the path.

Each year organisers salvage around 54 hundred litres of cooking oil to keep the flowers lit.

“I was touched when I first saw the city lit up by our used oil,” said local restaurant owner Taisuke Miyahara.

The project, called “Illumination For All”, is marking its seventh year, tracing back to the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster when the country went dark from power shortages.

Now it’s become a display that locals look forward to every year.

“I think it’s great that they take waste products and make them in to something beautiful,” said 27-year-old businessman Makoto Kinoshita. — Reuters