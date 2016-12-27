Last updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:55 pm GMT+8

Time for some great deals on day after Christmas (VIDEO)

Tuesday December 27, 2016
11:32 AM GMT+8

LONDON, Dec 27 — The day after Christmas is a time to return gifts that were not quite right — and for people like Will Summers, it's also a time for great deals.

Shopper Will Summers says: “I got some shoes, a wallet, a lot of shirts.”

Lisa Plante and her husband got started first thing in the morning.

Image from the Reuters video on day after Christmas shopping.Image from the Reuters video on day after Christmas shopping.Plante says: “I think it's going to get a lot more crowded in there that's why we came so early.”

Shopping experts the days after Christmas is a good time for clothes.

And of course for those who like to plan ahead — it's a great time to stock up on holiday decorations for next year.

As for returns — it pays to read the fine print because while the spirit of gift giving may be universal — return polices are not. — Reuters

