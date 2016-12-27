Time for some great deals on day after Christmas (VIDEO)

LONDON, Dec 27 — The day after Christmas is a time to return gifts that were not quite right — and for people like Will Summers, it's also a time for great deals.

Shopper Will Summers says: “I got some shoes, a wallet, a lot of shirts.”

Lisa Plante and her husband got started first thing in the morning.

Image from the Reuters video on day after Christmas shopping.Plante says: “I think it's going to get a lot more crowded in there that's why we came so early.”

Shopping experts the days after Christmas is a good time for clothes.

And of course for those who like to plan ahead — it's a great time to stock up on holiday decorations for next year.

As for returns — it pays to read the fine print because while the spirit of gift giving may be universal — return polices are not. — Reuters