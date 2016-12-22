Timberland’s ‘Lucky Knot’ collection adds some swagger to your CNY wardrobe

Chinese brocade has been added to the full-grain and nubuck leather uppers of Timberland's classic boots.— Timberland picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — If you're set on wearing Timberland boots this Chinese New Year, then the line's 'Lucky Knot' collection should be on your shopping list.

Timberland’s 6-inch boot style as well as its roll-tops now come with an option for what Timberland calls “Chinese Lucky Knot brocade” – basically red brocade fabric added to the full-grain and nubuck leather uppers.

Besides the boots, Timberland also has the knot pattern lining available for its Mount Kearsarge bomber jacket, the lining made from Dryvent – a waterproof fabric.

If jackets aren’t your thing, then Timberland also offers two designs for Chinese Lucky Knot graphic tees.

Look out for the new collection in the coming new year at your nearest Timberland outlet.