Tim Coppens to stream Fall 2017 show via Instagram

Models present creations during Tim Coppens SS16 men's show of the New York Fashion Week: Men's on July 15, 2015. — AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 11 — Menswear designer Tim Coppens is the latest fashion creative to harness the power of social media to share his catwalk shows with the world.

The Belgian designer will present his Fall/Winter 2017 collection yesterday at the Italian trade event Pitti Uomo 91, where he is appearing as “Menswear Guest Designer,” and on Instagram's new “Live”' feature, simultaneously.

“The idea came about as I was thinking of more ways to engage using social media, which is something I plan to focus on this year,” said the designer in a statement.

“Streaming the show in this way really gives me the opportunity to show my followers who I am and what my brand stands for in an authentic and personal way.”

The live-streamed show will also give viewers the chance to see what goes on behind-the-scenes, ahead of the presentation, which is the first time the US-based designer has shown a collection in Europe.

The show will also serve as a book launch exploring the inspiration behind the FW17 collection, reports WWD, which has in turn bred a separate capsule collection that will be released during New York Fashion Week: Men's at the end of January.

Coppens' role at Ptitti Uomo 91 is a strong start to 2017 for the designer, who, in addition to heading up his eponymous line, has served as executive creative director for the Under Armour Sportswear line since last summer.

The Tim Coppens Fall/Winter 2017 show will stream on January 11 at 2pm EST, via the Instagram account @timcoppens. Pitti Uomo 91 runs through January 13. — AFP-Relaxnews