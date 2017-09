Tiger cub at San Diego Zoo gets playmate (VIDEO)

SAN DIEGO, Sept 14 ― It's playtime at the San Diego Zoo... where an endangered Bengal tiger cub is welcoming a Sumatran cub... the zoo's newest animal... freshly arrived from Washington, DC's National Zoo.

Andy Blue is the zoo's associate curator of mammals. ― Reuters

A screenshot of an endangered tiger cub at the San Diego Zoo.