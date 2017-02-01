Last updated Wednesday, February 01, 2017 2:47 pm GMT+8

Tiffany taps Lady Gaga for first-ever Super Bowl commercial (VIDEO)

Wednesday February 1, 2017
10:55 AM GMT+8

Lady Gaga was yesterday revealed as the star of Tiffany & Co’s first-ever Super Bowl spot. — Reuters picLady Gaga was yesterday revealed as the star of Tiffany & Co’s first-ever Super Bowl spot. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Feb 1 — As well as making her first appearance as the event’s half-time performer, Lady Gaga was yesterday revealed as the star of Tiffany & Co’s first ever Super Bowl spot.

The 60-second commercial was created with help from Vogue editor Grace Coddington and photographer David Sims and the black-and-white shoot will showcase the brand’s new HardWear line and signal the start of the company’s spring campaign.

The actual commercial will debut during Super Bowl LI on February 5 but in the meantime, Tiffany & Co has provided a taster of what to expect below. — AFP-Relaxnews

