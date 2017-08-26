Three ways to earn your stripes this fall

Miu Miu's striped midi skirts are the perfect example of how to bring the trend through to the upcoming season. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 26 ― If you've been seeing stripes all summer, you're not the only one ― lines are one of the key sartorial trends of the moment, and they're not disappearing any time soon. Here are three ways to wear yours this fall, from the Autumn/Winter 2017 catwalks.

Pinstripes

Show that you mean business with a slick pinstripe piece. These appeared at Max Mara, where elegantly lined officewear was given a luxe polish in the form of blazers, trousers and duster coats, and at Trussardi, where the traditional navy blue and white pinstripe suit was given a contemporary overhaul, thanks to cropped jackets and high-waisted trousers. Even Rihanna got in on the act, putting a sporty spin on the look for her Fenty x Puma collection.

Rainbow

When Zendaya chose a sparkly, striped pyjama-inspired outfit by UK-based label Ashish to wear to the 2017 Teen Choice Awards in August, she proved that stripes can be playful. Express your fun side with a colourful twist on the look, channelling the vivid rainbow stripes seen on Ashish's Fall/Winter 2017 catwalk, where the joyful pieces were emblazoned with heartwarming slogans such as ‘Don't Give Up The Day Dream.' Finnish brand Aalto also played with colour, creating contrasting stripes from reds, yellows and purples, while US designer Jeremy Scott's knitted, stripy jumpsuits in lurid red and blue tones invoked a retro vibe.

Floaty

For an easy transition from summer to fall, keep your stripes light and your fabrics floaty. Loewe's asymmetrical dresses in toothpaste striped hues are a good reference point, as are Celine's shirtdress tunics. Miu Miu's striped midi skirts are also the perfect example of how to bring the trend through to the upcoming season. ― AFP-Relaxnews