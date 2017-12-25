Three natural options for a vitamin C boost

Acerola reportedly contains 100 times more vitamin C than lemon. — AFP picNEW YORK, Dec 25 — In winter, anyone who is stressed, overworked, smokes, does a lot of exercise or is exposed to pollution can see their vitamin C requirements exceed their regular dietary intake. Here are a few natural solutions to help you start the year on top form.

Acerola

Most people are familiar with the name of this small red fruit from South America. Acerola is often sold in chemists’ and organic food stores in tablet form as a natural alternative to synthetic vitamin C. The fruit promises 100 times more vitamin C than lemon, 20 times more than guava and 10 times more than blackberries. Ask your pharmacists for the simplest possible product with no additives, sweeteners or other supplements that might disturb sleep.

The recommended dose is 500mg per day for passing periods of tiredness. Exercise enthusiasts practicing endurance sports can take up to one gram. Finally, if you have a cold, you can take up to two grams, three times a day, but for no more than three days.

Pomegranate

Thanks to its antioxidant and vitamin C content, this fruit is the latest star superfood, boosting brain and immune system functions. To enjoy the benefits of the fruit’s fibre and save money, it is better to eat fresh pomegranate than to buy pre-prepared juices, which can be expensive. Other fruits with high vitamin C content are guava, blackcurrants, kiwis, oranges and lemons.

Rosehip

The orange fruit of the dog rose is particularly rich in vitamin C, offering 20 times more than citrus fruits. It also contains B vitamins and provitamin A, as well as mineral salts. Plus, it is reputed to help combat weakness and weariness.

In Sweden, rosehip is made into soups or in jams, which are also popular in the Netherlands. Because of its characteristic hairs, extracting the rosehip fruit is a long and delicate process. Its benefits are therefore more commonly enjoyed in herbal teas and decoctions. The fruit is often sold in powdered form or as a dry extract in organic food stores. — AFP-Relaxnews