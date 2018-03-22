Three cool hair trends for spring

The sublime Margot Robbie has opted for a bob that she often styles with glamorous old-Hollywood loose waves. Beverly Hills, February 5, 2018. — AFP picNEW YORK, March 22 — As the seasons change, we often think about doing something different with our hair — maybe chopping it off, or going for a new colour. If you're looking for ideas to refresh and reboot your locks, look no further than social media where famous faces share their current inspirations. A surefire way to avoid beauty slip-ups.

The soft bob

Flattering to all face shapes and easy to style, the soft bob made a powerful comeback in 2017. Models and celebrities will keep this look in the headlines this season. Either short or mid-length, the texture is back-from-the-beach wavy.

In other words, perfect for the summer. Hailey Baldwin, Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie, Kendall Jenner, Charlize Theron and Arizona Muse are all big fans of this style. More generally, the bob will be a favorite this spring — smooth or wavy, blunt or soft, with or without bangs.

Platinum blonde

Out with grey, pink, and lavender tones, platinum blonde is back, brightening the tresses of some of the biggest stars in fashion and showbiz. Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Katy Perry and Emma Stone have all gone platinum in recent weeks/months.

For those of us who are a little afraid of such a big change, it might be a good idea to try a blonder look during vacation time. Be warned that this type of hair needs a lot of TLC.

Bangs

Short (or even ultra-short!) bangs will be a major trend this spring. They can have a retro or a futuristic feel, but in any case they will give new energy to a short hairstyle, frame a smooth bob, bring a little wildness to untamed locks, and add a touch of elegance to a sophisticated chignon. Tested and approved by Taylor Hill, Bella Hadid, Emma Roberts, Emma Watson, and Halle Berry. — AFP-Relaxnews