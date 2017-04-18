Three acupressure points to help flush out toxins and boost blood circulation

Acupressure is based on the concept of life energy which flows through “meridians” in the body. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 18 — Acupressure is a similar technique to acupuncture but it doesn’t involve needles. It is based on the concept of life energy which flows through “meridians” in the body.

Specific points in these meridians can be stimulated to help flush out toxins and boost blood circulation.

Whether on the plane or the train, in the office or at home, here are three points on the body to which pressure can be applied to favour relaxation and detoxification.

Acupressure point Lv3

Bloating, fatigue, too much rich food ... the third point on the liver meridian is the go-to acupressure point for detoxers. It notably helps boost blood circulation.

It is located on the foot, just above where the big toe and next toe join.

Pressure can be applied in sustained bouts, in small clockwise or anticlockwise rotations or by tapping with fingertips.

Acupressure point ST36

Point 36 on the stomach meridian is located on the lateral side of the leg below the kneecap. It feels like a hollow depression on the outer side of the bone.

This point acts on the stomach, easing gut-related troubles, as well as heavy, aching legs due to poor blood circulation in the veins. It can also relieve the heavy feeling in legs after exercise.

Acupressure point SP6

The SP6 point (spleen-pancreas 6) is situated three finger widths above the ankle bone on the inside of the leg. It is a crossroads of three meridians: the spleen, the liver and the kidneys. It is therefore a very powerful point.

Stimulating this point on both legs favours the good circulation of blood and energy throughout the body.

It is believed to contribute to easing back pain, gynaecological problems, irregular or painful periods, insomnia and dizziness, as well as stress reduction. — AFP-Relaxnews