This ultra-HD video of earth from space will take your breath away (VIDEO)

Friday December 30, 2016
NEW YORK, Dec 30 — The first time you see Planet Earth from space, it’s stunning; when you’ve spent 534 days in space — more than any other American — it still is!

On his most recent trip the International Space Station Nasa astronaut Jeff Williams used an Ultra High Definition video camera that he pointed at the planet 250 miles below; here he shares some of those images, and talks about the beauty of the planet, the variety of things to see, and the value of sharing that perspective with everyone who can’t go to orbit in person.Williams shares some of the spectacular footages of earth as shot from space.Williams shares some of the spectacular footages of earth as shot from space.

