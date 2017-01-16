This Swedish billboard coughs when you smoke near it (VIDEO)

The Swedish smart billboard that coughs when you smoke near it is a campaign against smoking. — Screengrab from YouTubeSTOCKHOLM, Jan 16 — An innovative billboard outside a metro station in Stockholm’s Odenplan square is trying to help passers-by with one of the most common New Year’s resolutions: Quit smoking.

At first glance, the digital screen shows only a simple photo of a model.

But walk by with a lit cigarette and the man in the picture starts coughing.

The screen then changes again, offering various products sold by pharmacy chain Apotek Hjartat that can help smokers quit.

According to CNN, Akestam Holst, the agency behind the campaign, created the effect by attaching a smoke detector to the digital advertising screen.

The following video explaining how the screen works and showing the reactions of smokers has been shared widely online.