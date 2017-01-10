Last updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 7:19 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

This is how the stars prepared for the Golden Globes

Tuesday January 10, 2017
12:50 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The reason for having ‘bin’ and ‘binti’ in Muslim namesThe reason for having ‘bin’ and ‘binti’ in Muslim names

Fifa backs Infantino’s plan to expand World Cup to 48 teamsFifa backs Infantino’s plan to expand World Cup to 48 teams

The Edit: Social media storm over Belle doll that looks like BieberThe Edit: Social media storm over Belle doll that looks like Bieber

The Edit: Inside job? Kardashian chauffeur among 17 nabbed for heistThe Edit: Inside job? Kardashian chauffeur among 17 nabbed for heist

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Jessica Biel arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picJessica Biel arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — How do you go about getting beautified for one of the biggest red carpet events of the year? With sheet masks, salad and a team of stylists, according to the Hollywood stars who took to Instagram to share their pre-Golden Globes routines.

Drew Barrymore got things off to an unglamorous but necessary start, scraping her hair back, scrubbing her face, and applying a sheet mask. “First it’s like this,” she explained in the caption to her selfie.

 

First it's like this #goldenglobes #kbeauty

A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

Maisie Williams also shared a photo of herself channelling the K-beauty trend, sat in the bath and sporting a mask ahead of the big night.

 

what was ur process for getting ready today? sat in the bath for an hour looking like a right twat, wbu? #goldenglobes

A photo posted by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on

They weren’t the only stars honestly divulging the work that goes on behind the scenes ahead of such an event. Blake Lively uploaded a playful image of herself being pampered and coiffed by two different stylists, surrounded by an army of products, which she captioned: “I did not wake up like this.”

 

I did not wake up like this. Thank you @rodortega4hair @kristoferbuckle @enamelle @lorealmakeup @lorealhair

A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

Jessica Biel also paid thanks to her glam squad, sharing a series of snaps of her laughing as her fashion stylists, hair stylists, manicurist and makeup artist got down to business.

 

#goldenglobesglamsquad @karayoshimotobua @bymorganelizabeth @hairbyadir @robzangardi @marielwashere

A photo posted by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

As we all know, the dress goes on last, so a luxe bathrobe is a must during the preparations. Reese Witherspoon shared a bathroom shot that saw her snuggled up in her towelling robe while her team perfected her hair and makeup, and Hailee Steinfeld posed with her hair, makeup and accessories in a waffle gown with the caption: “Before the dress goes on...”

 

Countdown to the #GoldenGlobes 🏆 #GlamSquad #Prep @hairbyadir @mollyrstern

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

 

 

Before the dress goes on... #goldenglobes2017

A photo posted by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on

And last but certainly not least, there’s the pre-red carpet feast. As Jessica Chastain pointed out, sharing a picture of herself tucking into a hearty vegetable salad, “It’s important to keep your energy up.” — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline