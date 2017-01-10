This is how the stars prepared for the Golden Globes

Jessica Biel arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — How do you go about getting beautified for one of the biggest red carpet events of the year? With sheet masks, salad and a team of stylists, according to the Hollywood stars who took to Instagram to share their pre-Golden Globes routines.

Drew Barrymore got things off to an unglamorous but necessary start, scraping her hair back, scrubbing her face, and applying a sheet mask. “First it’s like this,” she explained in the caption to her selfie.

First it's like this #goldenglobes #kbeauty A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

Maisie Williams also shared a photo of herself channelling the K-beauty trend, sat in the bath and sporting a mask ahead of the big night.

what was ur process for getting ready today? sat in the bath for an hour looking like a right twat, wbu? #goldenglobes A photo posted by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:54am PST

They weren’t the only stars honestly divulging the work that goes on behind the scenes ahead of such an event. Blake Lively uploaded a playful image of herself being pampered and coiffed by two different stylists, surrounded by an army of products, which she captioned: “I did not wake up like this.”

I did not wake up like this. Thank you @rodortega4hair @kristoferbuckle @enamelle @lorealmakeup @lorealhair A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:45pm PST

Jessica Biel also paid thanks to her glam squad, sharing a series of snaps of her laughing as her fashion stylists, hair stylists, manicurist and makeup artist got down to business.

#goldenglobesglamsquad @karayoshimotobua @bymorganelizabeth @hairbyadir @robzangardi @marielwashere A photo posted by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:40pm PST

As we all know, the dress goes on last, so a luxe bathrobe is a must during the preparations. Reese Witherspoon shared a bathroom shot that saw her snuggled up in her towelling robe while her team perfected her hair and makeup, and Hailee Steinfeld posed with her hair, makeup and accessories in a waffle gown with the caption: “Before the dress goes on...”

Countdown to the #GoldenGlobes 🏆 #GlamSquad #Prep @hairbyadir @mollyrstern A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:56pm PST

Before the dress goes on... #goldenglobes2017 A photo posted by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

And last but certainly not least, there’s the pre-red carpet feast. As Jessica Chastain pointed out, sharing a picture of herself tucking into a hearty vegetable salad, “It’s important to keep your energy up.” — AFP-Relaxnews

It's important to keep your energy up 🍜🍾😉 ........ #repost from @elizabethstewart1 Getting Globes ready with @jessicachastain @jeaninelobell @renatocampora #instarepost20 A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:11pm PST