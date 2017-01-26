Third Butterworth Fringe Festival opens call for proposals, sponsors

The Butterworth Fringe Festival (BFF) is now accepting proposals for programmes, events, performances and exhibitions for BFF until March 31.SEBERANG PERAI, Jan 26 ― The Butterworth Fringe Festival (BFF) will be back for the third consecutive year this August and is calling for proposals and sponsors for the event.

The festival, to be held in conjunction with the annual George Town Festival (GTF), is now accepting proposals for programmes, events, performances and exhibitions for BFF until March 31.

GTF director Joe Sidek encouraged all local performers, artists or event organisers to approach them and submit their ideas and proposals for BFF.

“In these few weeks, we have been receiving encouraging proposals, about 20 of them, for GTF that are very interesting. So now, we hope more will submit proposals for BFF,” he said.

He added that there will also be proposal clinics for those who do not know how to submit their proposals to them.

This year, there will be special sponsorship packages: silver for RM30,000, gold for RM50,000 and platinum for RM70,000.

Depending on the respective packages, sponsors will be entitled to logo accreditation, invitations to the official launch, media shoutouts and announcements, logo banners at main stage area, online campaigns and merchandise collaborations.

“We will also put up special platforms or pavilions for sponsors,” Joe said in a press conference announcing the BFF at the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) office today.

BFF will be held from August 12 to 13 along Jalan Jeti Lama in old town Butterworth.

It is organised by GTF in collaboration with MPSP and Think City.

Think City's Butterworth programme director Murali Ram said a monthly arts event will be held in Butterworth in the months leading up to BFF in August.

“Think City is supporting Butterworth Also Can in a new art space in Jalan Pantai here and it is for local talents to showcase their poetry and songwriting as there will be mentors onsite to guide them,” he said.

Butterworth Also Can will be held on a monthly basis at Lokalhouz at Jalan Pantai in Butterworth.

For more information on BFF, sponsorship packages and proposal submissions, go to georgetownfestival.com/BFF2017 and www.butterworthfringe.com.