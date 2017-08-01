Think CrossFit isn’t for you? Coach Pat Barber says ‘anyone can do it!’

CrossFit coach Pat Barber answers our questions on how to get started with the popular training programme. — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 1 —The Reebok CrossFit Games kicks off on August 3, putting this increasingly popular practice in the spotlight once again. However, CrossFit can look intimidating, and many remain unfamiliar with exactly what a CrossFit class entails. To find out more we spoke to Pat Barber, a CrossFit coach and competitor whose company provides CrossFit workouts to gyms across the US using his expertise and experience. Here he answers our questions on how those who are curious can get started with CrossFit.

For those who are unfamiliar with CrossFit, how would you describe the sport?

First of all, it’s not a sport, it’s a training method. As a training method it’s designed for everything that life might throw at you; you train a little in every demographic of fitness and it includes functional movements at a high intensity. Functional movements allow a human being to produce a high amount of energy at a high intensity, and because of this it’s a very effective workout.

When people think of the CrossFit Games competition, this is a subset of CrossFit, a bit like a triathlon or a marathon is a subset of running — it’s the application of CrossFit but in a competitive setting. The athletes are given physical tasks that are found in disciplines such as gymnastics, lifting, running — a bit like a decathlon. However, it’s not limited like a decathlon, it includes everything and tests all skills.

CrossFit looks pretty challenging, and not for the faint-hearted! Who can try CrossFit? Are there any age restrictions or do people have to have a certain level of fitness?

Anyone can do CrossFit and it can be scaled back or up for each individual level. Nothing is one-size-fits-all and the way it’s applied depends on the person — it’s made for everyone, me, you, pro-athlete, my mum, my 90-year old grandma.

How do you get started with CrossFit? Can it be done alone or with a professional instructor, in a regular gym or a specific CrossFit centre?

CrossFit is often done in a class environment with a CrossFit coach, either in a gym or a centre specifically for CrossFit.

Time involvement is normally an hour a day in a class, and the class environment is great because it’s like a community and helps get people involved. People come back not only for the effective results but also because you create a bond with the people. Plus in this class environment you can be suffering through a workout but then you have people to talk to about it after!

Do people need to buy any special gear or equipment when starting CrossFit?

If you have gym shorts and gym shoes, then that’s it, that’s the gear!

Is CrossFit popular with women, or does it tend to be more male-dominated?

It’s actually around 50/50 men and women, and one of the most profound effects I have seen of CrossFit is that it has given rise to the idea that women are just as physically capable as men and they can lift, run, do whatever they want, they put on muscle and it’s cool! — AFP-Relaxnews