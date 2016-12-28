Last updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:55 pm GMT+8

Thierry Mugler to unleash new Alien Eau Sublime scent

Wednesday December 28, 2016
12:28 PM GMT+8

Thierry Mugler’s Alien line of perfumes includes fragrances such as Alien Talisman, Alien Eau Extraordinaire, and Alien Essence Absolue. — AFP picThierry Mugler’s Alien line of perfumes includes fragrances such as Alien Talisman, Alien Eau Extraordinaire, and Alien Essence Absolue. — AFP picPARIS, Dec 28 — Thierry Mugler is set to expand his Alien line of products with the release of a new fragrance scheduled to hit the market in early 2017.

The scent, dubbed “Alien Eau Sublime”, will debut as a limited-edition eau de toilette version available in a 60ml size.

Merging the essences of jasmine, amber and cashmere wood, with streaks of citruses, green notes and sunny flowers, the fragrance is being touted as an energetic, luminous and comfortable scent, which is at once striking, fresh and serene.

Specifically, Alien’s top notes comprise of lemon, mandarin, orange, galbanum, and solar flowers, with cherry blossom, jasmine, heliotrope, and tiare at its heart. A base of cashmere, vetiver, and white amber rounds out the perfume (via Fragrantica). — AFP-Relaxnews

