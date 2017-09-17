These new shades from Dolce & Gabbana will have you in holiday mood

The DG4312 sunglasses from Dolce & Gabbana. — Picture courtesy of Dolce & GabbanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Ladies, are you in the market for some new eyewear? If you answered yes, you might want to check out these latest offerings from Dolce & Gabbana.

First up is the cat-eye acetate sunglasses (DG4312) that features an original white-and-blue striped print that conjures up images of seaside resorts in Italy. The frames are decorated with a gold seahorse and starfish with tinted, mirror lenses in gold to complete the look. The frames come with a matching customised stripy print case.

The DG4309 sunglasses from Dolce & Gabbana features elegant gradient lenses. — Picture courtesy of Dolce & GabbanaPrefer square-shaped sunglasses? Check out the DG4309 which features thick temples decorated with a metal plaque bearing the iconic Dolce & Gabbana Milano Italia plaque. The acetate frames are available in classic colours of black and Havana or a brighter shade of fuchsia for the more daring. There’s also a sophisticated mother-of-pearl option that comes in either grey or Havana. Elegant gradient lenses complete the look.

The DG3273 sunglasses from Dolce & Gabbana is available in a few colour options. — Picture courtesy of Dolce & GabbanaWhen it comes to rectangular optical frames, the DG3273 just might tempt you with its multi-faceted front section. These frames also feature the iconic Dolce & Gabbana Milano Italia logo on the temples and these too come in the classic colours of black and Havana or the brighter shade of fuchsia. There’s also the sophisticated mother-of-pearl option that comes in either grey or Havana. All the frames will be available at all Dolce & Gabbana boutiques, so head on down there to check it out.