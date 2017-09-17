These new shades from Dolce & Gabbana will have you in holiday mood

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Ladies, are you in the market for some new eyewear? If you answered yes, you might want to check out these latest offerings from Dolce & Gabbana.
First up is the cat-eye acetate sunglasses (DG4312) that features an original white-and-blue striped print that conjures up images of seaside resorts in Italy. The frames are decorated with a gold seahorse and starfish with tinted, mirror lenses in gold to complete the look. The frames come with a matching customised stripy print case.
Prefer square-shaped sunglasses? Check out the DG4309 which features thick temples decorated with a metal plaque bearing the iconic Dolce & Gabbana Milano Italia plaque. The acetate frames are available in classic colours of black and Havana or a brighter shade of fuchsia for the more daring. There’s also a sophisticated mother-of-pearl option that comes in either grey or Havana. Elegant gradient lenses complete the look.
When it comes to rectangular optical frames, the DG3273 just might tempt you with its multi-faceted front section. These frames also feature the iconic Dolce & Gabbana Milano Italia logo on the temples and these too come in the classic colours of black and Havana or the brighter shade of fuchsia. There’s also the sophisticated mother-of-pearl option that comes in either grey or Havana. All the frames will be available at all Dolce & Gabbana boutiques, so head on down there to check it out.