These Malaysian fashionistas made it into Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia 2017 list

Neelofa was among the two Malaysian entrepreneurs featured in Forbes’ 2017 30 Under 30 Asia list. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Forbes has just released its 30 Under 30 Asia list this year and two Malaysians have done us proud by making the cut on that elite list.

Actress, host and entrepreneur Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor or better known as Neelofa, who is also the founder of NH Prima International, was a featured honouree under the category of retail and e-commerce.

With a handful of other lifestyle brands, her highly successful Naelofar Hijab line is currently sold in 38 countries, including London’s upmarket Chelsea district.

The other Malaysian who made the cut is Vivy Yusof, a blogger and co-founder of FashionValet. With sales in Indonesia, Brunei, Australia and the United Kingdom, the fashion site carries Asia’s leading designer labels including Vivy’s own brand of scarves and accessories.

The Asia list, published for the second time, features 300 young entrepreneurs — 30 in each of the 10 categories — who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in their respective fields.

The 10 categories included consumer technology; enterprise technology; entertainment and sports; arts; finance and venture capital; industry, manufacturing and energy; healthcare and science; social entrepreneurs; media, marketing and advertising; as well as retail and e-commerce.

Judges on this year’s list included shoe designer Jimmy Choo for the arts and Malaysian singer and songwriter Yuna for entertainment and sports.

To check out the entire list, click here.