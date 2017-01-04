These hyperrealistic drawing illusions will test your observation skills (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 4 — Stuck in a midweek slump but need to look busy in front of the boss before the clock strikes 6pm?
These mind-bending optical illusions by illustrator Howard Lee will be your favourite waste of time until then.
Think your eyes are pretty good?
Get ready to have your observation skills tested with these incredible drawing illusions from Lee’s Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts!
Spot the egg
Spot the spider
Spot the snail
Spot the real match
Spot the hotdog
The Hot Dog Drawing Challenge! #drawing #illusion #howardlee Music: Tomorrow Will Be Better I Promise by Exist Strategy pic.twitter.com/1vGyr3pgf6— Howard Lee (@howardleepaint) January 3, 2017
Spot the sweets
Spot the real jellybean