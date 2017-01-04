Last updated Thursday, January 05, 2017 10:07 am GMT+8

These hyperrealistic drawing illusions will test your observation skills (VIDEO)

Wednesday January 4, 2017
04:30 PM GMT+8

Will the real hotdog please stand up? — Screengrab from YouTubeWill the real hotdog please stand up? — Screengrab from YouTubeLOS ANGELES, Jan 4 — Stuck in a midweek slump but need to look busy in front of the boss before the clock strikes 6pm?

These mind-bending optical illusions by illustrator Howard Lee will be your favourite waste of time until then.

Think your eyes are pretty good?

Get ready to have your observation skills tested with these incredible drawing illusions from Lee’s Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts!

Spot the egg

Spot the spider

Spot the snail

Spot the real match

Spot the hotdog

Spot the sweets

Spot the real jellybean 

