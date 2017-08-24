These are the cheapest and most expensive student cities in Europe

No prizes for guessing which is the most expensive city in Europe for students. — AFP picLONDON, Aug 24 — London and Paris have emerged the most expensive cities in Europe for students, while Budapest is the best choice for those on a shoestring budget.

That’s according to a new report from online student housing site Uniplaces, which examined the cost of living in 15 cities across Europe.

Cash-strapped students looking to study or live abroad will want to consider Budapest, where they can live on €360 (RM1,818) a month.

How? The average cost for renting a room in an apartment is €249 a month, while the cost of food in the Hungarian capital averages an affordable €25 a week.

Students can also live in cities like Prague, Porto, Warsaw and Lisbon for about €500 a month.

At the other end of the spectrum, young people eyeing a year abroad in London, Paris and Milan will need to budget about €1,000 in monthly expenses, due mostly to the high cost of lodging.

Overall, experts at Uniplaces advise trying to limit the cost of accommodation to 30 per cent of your monthly budget.

Here’s a breakdown of the most affordable and expensive student cities in Europe, by monthly cost of living:

1. Budapest, €360

2. Prague, €403

3. Porto, €409

4. Warsaw, €425

5. Lisbon, €502

6. Barcelona, €640

7. Berlin, €656

8. Madrid, €658

9. Rome, €807

10. Brussels, €811

11. Amsterdam, €868

12. Munich, €893

13. Milan, €906

14. Paris, €915

15. London, €1,124 — AFP-Relaxnews