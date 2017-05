The world’s softest wool comes from this remote isle (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, 2 Mei — At one-and-a-half miles in diameter and home to just 55 people, Fair Isle is the most remote inhabited island in the United Kingdom.

Mati Vetrillon lives in a small, weather-worn stone house on the island where she knits and sells Fair Isle sweaters, continuing a tradition passed on by generations. — Bloomberg

