Life

The Weeknd teases second collaborative collection with H&M

Friday September 8, 2017
10:02 AM GMT+8

Pop icon The Weeknd unveils the first look from his second collaboration with H&M. — Handout via AFPPop icon The Weeknd unveils the first look from his second collaboration with H&M. — Handout via AFPSTOCKHOLM, Sept 8 — Pop icon The Weeknd has given fans a glimpse his second collaboration with H&M, posting a look from the fresh collection on his Instagram.

The tie-up between giant Swedish fashion retailer and the Canadian pop and R&B star, whose birth name is Abel Tesfaye, follows their successful initial coupling earlier this year, which saw the artist serve as a guest stylist for H&M’s Spring Icons campaign in February (via WWD).

Teasing the upcoming collection via his social media, the singer posted a photo of himself modelling a purple and black varsity jacket embroidered with a “W” and black patches.

According to his caption, the collection is set to hit stores and online September 28. — AFP-Relaxnews

