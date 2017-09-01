The wave brow is here, and it’s taking over social media

NEW YORK, Sept 1 — There’s a new beauty trend that looks set to make it hard for you to raise your eyebrow: Wavy eyebrows.
If you blinked twice, trust us, you weren’t alone but apparently this new eyebrow look has surfaced on social media and is fast making waves (no pun indeed!).
The look basically features a thick brow with a wavy or wiggly tail, which you could say looks like perfectly sculpted squiggly lines.
Many have taken to Instagram to share their version of this look which you can check out below. So will you be riding this wave?
