The wave brow is here, and it’s taking over social media

The wavy brows beauty trend is sending social media into a frenzy as can be seen in this Instagram post by user naijabestmua. NEW YORK, Sept 1 — There’s a new beauty trend that looks set to make it hard for you to raise your eyebrow: Wavy eyebrows.

If you blinked twice, trust us, you weren’t alone but apparently this new eyebrow look has surfaced on social media and is fast making waves (no pun indeed!).

The look basically features a thick brow with a wavy or wiggly tail, which you could say looks like perfectly sculpted squiggly lines.

Many have taken to Instagram to share their version of this look which you can check out below. So will you be riding this wave?

Welchen Gesichtsausdruck verleihen #wavybrows 😂🤔 A post shared by Alicia_Wunderbar (@alicia_wunderbar) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:41am PDT

Ok so people were doing wavy brows a long time ago. Why am I seeing them EVERYWHERE NOW #wavyeyebrows #wavy #wavybrows A post shared by Sun Of A Beach (@tattoomami) on Aug 31, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT