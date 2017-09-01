The wave brow is here, and it’s taking over social media

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Friday September 1, 2017
The wavy brows beauty trend is sending social media into a frenzy as can be seen in this Instagram post by user naijabestmua. The wavy brows beauty trend is sending social media into a frenzy as can be seen in this Instagram post by user naijabestmua. NEW YORK, Sept 1 — There’s a new beauty trend that looks set to make it hard for you to raise your eyebrow: Wavy eyebrows.

If you blinked twice, trust us, you weren’t alone but apparently this new eyebrow look has surfaced on social media and is fast making waves (no pun indeed!).

The look basically features a thick brow with a wavy or wiggly tail, which you could say looks like perfectly sculpted squiggly lines.

Many have taken to Instagram to share their version of this look which you can check out below. So will you be riding this wave? 

 

 

 

I think this is so ugly & dumb but 😭😂🤣 lmao edited this pic to see how the sperm brow would look on me🙅🏽 no please stop this!! Used Facetune to edit it like that!! If you like it sorry. My opinion. Makeup details💜✨ @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow pomade dark brown @norvina Eyeshadows @morphebrushes 35n palette. Glitter @certifeye champagne gold glitter✨✨ Glow @lauragellerbeauty Gilded honey. Mascara @maybelline big shot mascara. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• #anastasiabeverlyhills #mnyitlook #certifeye #MorpheBabe #MorpheShadows #browsonfleek #makeup #beauty #eyeshadow #glitter #eyebrows #eyelashes #spermbrows #eyes #trend #makeupjunkie #makeupaddict #makeuplover #makeupartist #motd #wavebrows #browgame #makeuplook #squigglybrows #highlight #undiscovered_muas #wakeupandmakeup #wavybrows #GildedHoney #anastasiabrows

A post shared by 👑 Ana Karen Hernandez💄🌹 (@karen.h1713) on

 

 

 

Welchen Gesichtsausdruck verleihen #wavybrows 😂🤔

A post shared by Alicia_Wunderbar (@alicia_wunderbar) on

 

 

 

Some say it's Photoshop. Some say wiggly squiggly. - - - - - #wavybrow #wavybrows #squigglebrows

A post shared by Princess Dollymixx (@wincymixx) on

 

 

 

Ok so people were doing wavy brows a long time ago. Why am I seeing them EVERYWHERE NOW #wavyeyebrows #wavy #wavybrows

A post shared by Sun Of A Beach (@tattoomami) on

