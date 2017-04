The Tickle Me Elmo of your nightmares (VIDEO)

The 'Sesame Street' character Elmo has proven one of the most popular and enduring of the show's characters.— Reuters picOTTAWA, April 15 — The Canada Museum of Science and Technology decided to skin a Tickle Me Elmo toy for, we suppose, science.

But that isn't the end of the story: they also tickled the fur-less Elmo and the results are a video that will probably give you nightmares.