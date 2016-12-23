The Snorlax slippers of your dreams — they even snore! (VIDEO)

Snorlax Slippers are sure to keep your toes safe and warm from the frigid mornings and nights. — Screengrab from YouTubeTOKYO, Dec 23 — Are these the ideal Christmas gift for the Pokemon fan in your life or what?

(Okay, so Santa might be a bit late with his delivery, but still!)

Not only will these Snorlax slippers keep his or her toes all warm and toast, they make adorable snoring sounds with every step you take.

The officially licensed footwear, which fits shoes sizes up to a men’s 10 or women’s 12, can be ordered here. They cost US$29.99 (RM134) for a pair.

Watch the video below and revel in the slippers’ full geeky glory!