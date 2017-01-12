The rooster’s year and it gets a dinner treat (VIDEO)

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 — It's dinner time at Singapore's Jurong Bird Park.

This lucky rooster was given extra helpings of some squirmy worms ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations.

It will soon be the Year of the Rooster after all.

Image of the rooster enjoying its dinner at Singapore's Jutong Bird Park from the Reuters video.Those born during the Year of the Rooster are believed to be resourceful, hardworking and honest.

But for some, the rooster represents a chance to slow down.

Wang Jian, a tourist, says: “This rooster brings me back to nature. I hope this year our lives slow down a bit and return to a more natural pace.”

The rooster is the tenth sign in the Chinese zodiac and the Lunar New Year begins January 28. — Reuters