The red carpet beauty highlights of 2017

Rihanna at the MET Gala. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Dec 16 — Here are 10 of the most striking beauty looks of the year.

Cara Delevingne, MET Gala

Supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne caused a sensation at the MET Gala back in May, by painting her shaved scalp silver to match her outfit in what was possibly the boldest celebrity beauty move of the year.

Selena Gomez, AMAs

Pop sensation Selena Gomez stunned fans this November when she rocked up to the American Music Awards with a brand-new blonde bob. The choppy cut, glossy dark roots and bold brows gave the overall look a rocky edge, which she complemented with a fresh, matte complexion and a rosy lip.

Zendaya, InStyle Awards

Actress, singer and songwriter Zendaya has spent 2017 making fierce and beautiful red carpet statements, but the voluminous afro hairstyle and bold brow she rocked for the InStyle Awards in October might be our favourite.

Rihanna, MET Gala

Rihanna also got experimental at the MET Gala, debuting a seriously shimmery holographic makeup look. A high top knot and graphic bangs offered contrast.

Vanessa Hudgens, MTV VMAs

Vanessa Hudgens offered up a masterclass in monochrome makeup at the MTV VMAs, with a scarlet-themed beauty look that perfectly matched her vivid red outfit.

In the Gallery

Kristen Stewart, Cannes Film Festival

Actress Kristen Stewart first unveiled her peroxide buzz cut back in March, but showcased the look to perfection at the Cannes Film Festival in May, opting for a white-blonde hue and feline, winged eye makeup.

Nicki Minaj, MTV VMAs

Hip hop star Nicki Minaj indulged her love of pink in August, debuting a half-and-half hair color, which was rose gold on one side and platinum on the other, at the MTV VMAs.

Rita Ora,3 MTV EMAs

Rita Ora teamed her hot pink metallic lip and bronze eyeshadow with a quirky accessory at the MTV EMAs this November, opting to wrap a bath towel around her hair.

Halle Berry, the Oscars

Halle Berry’s playful, corkscrew curls and frosted pink lip were a breath of fresh air on the red carpet at the 89th Academy Awards.

Celine Dion, MET Gala

Singer Celine Dion took the smoky eye to extreme lengths at the MET Gala, pitching her Gothic-makeup with a striking, origami-inspired hairstyle. — AFP-Relaxnews