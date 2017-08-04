The most painful things a person can experience (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 4 — Ever wonder how much pain you can endure?

Of course, there’s a level of subjectivity when it comes to a person’s pain threshold. And we all have different ways of dealing with pain. But there’s only so much pain a person can take before the body’s built-in painkiller system steps in and knocks you out.

From ant stings and cluster headaches to the disease known as Trigeminal Neuralgia — dubbed the ‘suicide disease’ — the good people behind YouTube channel The Infographics Show have put together a video to show you how much we can hurt.

We won’t lie, watching this was a little painful.

The Trigeminal Neuralgia disease has been labeled the most painful condition in the world, with up to 27 per cent of sufferers killing themselves.