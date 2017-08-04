Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

The most painful things a person can experience (VIDEO)

Friday August 4, 2017
10:45 AM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Aug 4 — Ever wonder how much pain you can endure?

Of course, there’s a level of subjectivity when it comes to a person’s pain threshold. And we all have different ways of dealing with pain. But there’s only so much pain a person can take before the body’s built-in painkiller system steps in and knocks you out.  

From ant stings and cluster headaches to the disease known as Trigeminal Neuralgia — dubbed the ‘suicide disease’ — the good people behind YouTube channel The Infographics Show have put together a video to show you how much we can hurt.

We won’t lie, watching this was a little painful.

The Trigeminal Neuralgia disease has been labeled the most painful condition in the world, with up to 27 per cent of sufferers killing themselves.The Trigeminal Neuralgia disease has been labeled the most painful condition in the world, with up to 27 per cent of sufferers killing themselves.

