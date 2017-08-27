The most on-trend 90s hair accessories for fall

Chrissy Teigen is on point trend-wise with a regal, gold headband. — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, Aug 27 — It’s no secret that the 90s are back in a big way, and that extends to hair accessories. Here are three ways you can nod to the trend this fall.

Headbands

If you want to shake up your hairstyle for the new season then look no further than the humble headband, which has been enjoying a revival both on the catwalks and the red carpet of late. Given its versatility, it’s no surprise that the headband has become the go-to accessory for a directional beauty look — it can be elegant, as it was at the Chanel Resort 2018 shows earlier this summer, or minimalist, as they were at the H&M Studio Fall/Winter 2017 show. For extra polish, take a leaf out of Chrissy Teigen’s book and opt for a regal, gold version.

Scrunchies

The once-maligned scrunchie is enjoying a moment back in the fashion spotlight and has been spotted on some of the industry’s biggest stars lately. Chanel model Lily Rose Depp recently snapped a selfie of herself in a baby pink version, while Selena Gomez has also given the accessory her stamp of approval, working it into an elevated date look.

Hair clips

Supermodel Bella Hadid has been leading the way when it comes to the Nineties revival, so it made sense that she would embrace hair clips at some point along the way, using them to pin her super-trendy bob back from her face this summer. So what are you waiting for? Embrace your inner “Clueless” girl this fall and get clipping. — AFP-Relaxnews