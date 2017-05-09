The J12 watch celebrates Mademoiselle Chanel

The Chanel Horlogerie ‘Mademoiselle J12’ in black. — AFP picPARIS, May 9 — French luxury label Chanel has presented the “Mademoiselle J12” watch, which previewed earlier this year at the Baselworld watch and jewellery show (March 23-30). This year, the brand’s iconic timepiece is celebrating Mademoiselle Chanel, the label’s founder, in the form of an illustrated character.

Launched in 2000, the J12 watch has become one of the French luxury label’s iconic timepieces. With its stylish design and confidently masculine inspirations, the watch comes finished in a black ceramic material capable of adjusting to body temperature.

Three years later, Chanel caused a stir with its new white J12, a shade that went on to become a must-have colour in the watch world.

Seventeen years after the creation of the J12, Chanel is back with a new “Mademoiselle J12”, adorned with an illustrated Mademoiselle Chanel character whose arms double up as the hours and minutes hands.

The watch is available in two versions — white ceramic or black and steel — with a 38mm case and a lacquered dial matching the colour of the watch.

The “Mademoiselle J12” is water-resistant to 200m and has an automatic movement with hours and minutes functions. It has a 42-hour power reserve.

The “Mademoiselle Chanel” watch is a limited-edition model with 555 editions of each colour version. — AFP-Relaxnews