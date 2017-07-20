Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

The internet just found out the singular form of spaghetti and people are freaking out

Thursday July 20, 2017
Do you know what the singular form of spaghetti is? — file picDo you know what the singular form of spaghetti is? — file picNEW YORK, July 20 — Can’t get enough of that plate of pasta? Well, prepare to be shocked to find out what the singular of spaghetti actually is: Spaghetto!

That’s right, it turns out a lot of us didn’t realise that spaghetti was plural which would explain why many are freaking out on Twitter over this discovery.

The revelation that spaghetto is used to describe a single strand of the thin pasta is going viral over the internet after a Twitter user going by the username caroramsey tweeted about it.

 

 

Needless to say, it didn’t take long for Twitterati to react. Here are just some of the epic comments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

