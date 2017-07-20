The internet just found out the singular form of spaghetti and people are freaking out

NEW YORK, July 20 — Can’t get enough of that plate of pasta? Well, prepare to be shocked to find out what the singular of spaghetti actually is: Spaghetto!
That’s right, it turns out a lot of us didn’t realise that spaghetti was plural which would explain why many are freaking out on Twitter over this discovery.
The revelation that spaghetto is used to describe a single strand of the thin pasta is going viral over the internet after a Twitter user going by the username caroramsey tweeted about it.
WHAT THE FUCK pic.twitter.com/t2cDt2VNIx— caro ramsey 🍩 (@caroramsey) July 14, 2017
Needless to say, it didn’t take long for Twitterati to react. Here are just some of the epic comments:
if Spaghetti is plural— judy hopps (@snjoa) July 18, 2017
and Spaghetto is singular
then what's a Spaghettio?? 🤔🤔🤔🤔
Stop-a the fake news-a pic.twitter.com/5bfGkOCauD— Jay K. Cagatay (@jayktweets) July 15, 2017
oh shit are they all like that? Like one raviolo, one macarono, one fettucino?— braak (@braak) July 14, 2017
Since when on earth was a single spaghetti called a spaghetto... :O— Rachel Duncan (@CloneDuncan) July 20, 2017
Al, I learned the other night that a single strand of spaghetti is a spaghetto. My mind was blown. You could run with that.— Dani Shaw (@deeshaw) July 20, 2017
Them: is there something in particular that is bothering you?— sarah haworth (@_sarahhaworth) July 18, 2017
Me: is a single strand of spaghetti actually called a spaghetto
Since apparently you guys didn't know that the singular for spaghetti is spaghetto, I must inform you that the singular for panini is panino pic.twitter.com/r3BdsdUVch— Annabella (@bellathema) July 15, 2017