The hottest catwalk beauty trends of 2017

Negative space lipstick at Maison Margiela 2018 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris on September 27, 2017. ― AFP pixNEW YORK, Dec 26 ― What were the catwalk trends that shaped the beauty scene in 2017?

Bright eyes

Forget the smoky look -― 2017 was all about bold, bright, eyeshadow. The Fall/Winter 2017 shows popped with colorful energy, as designers splashed vibrant neon shades onto their models' eyelids, sometimes following the contour of the eye perfectly, but often forming rectangular, boxy shapes. The trend was spotted at Fyodor Golan, Prabal Gurung, and FentyxPuma, to name just a few, with Versus Versace using red, midnight blue and turquoise shadow to create a mask-like effect over eyes. The craze rolled into the Spring/Summer 2018 shows, with Emporio Armani, Topshop, Philipp Plein and Tadashi Shoji all getting creative with color when it came to runway makeup.

Negative space

One of the more creative catwalk beauty trends to emerge over the course of the year was the “negative space” movement, which was kickstarted during the Fall/Winter 2017 shows, with Kenzo, Mugler, Alexis Mabille and Prabal Gurung all opting for “floating” or “gappy” eyeshadow for a surreal look. The concept remained strong through Spring/Summer 2018, with Rochas drawing surreal eye shapes around its models' eyes, and Monse creating a delicate double-lined winged ‘floating eyeliner' look. But perhaps the most surprising twist on the trend came courtesy of makeup artist Pat McGrath, whose work backstage at the Maison Margiela show in Paris this week resulted in negative space lipstick in arresting shades of raspberry pinks and fuchsias.

Shimmering pink eyeshadow at Valentino 2018 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear in Paris on October 1, 2017.Shimmer

Glitter, holographics and all things shimmery have been a major beauty trend on the catwalks this year. The Spring/Summer 2018 shows in particular saw multiple designers using glosses and strobing techniques for wet-look complexions, with Thom Browne covering the models' faces in a light pink shimmer, and Elie Saab, Y/Project, Celine and Bottega Veneta just some of the houses to endorse glossy skin as the season's go-to look. In London, Christopher Kane made use of his new beauty collaboration with Nars to promote a pared-down look with a holographic edge, while Valentino also nodded to the trend with a bold pink shimmering eyeshadow that was painted out towards the models' temples. ― AFP-Relaxnews